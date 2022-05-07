Staying safe during the heatwave

The dangerous temperatures caught up with one woman who was at a rally today at Discovery Green and fainted.

HOUSTON — The first heatwave of a season is always a tough one. That's why experts want to remind people how to stay safe in the heat.

"You don’t want to be exposed to high temperatures for a prolonged period of time," said Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief of critical care at United Memorial Medical Center.

The dangerous temperatures caught up with one woman who was at a rally today at Discovery Green and fainted. Paramedics had to step in to give her medical attention.

"When you feel exhausted, tired, shortness of breath elevated temperature and rapid heart rate. You are on the verge of having a heat stroke. At that time it’s a true medical emergency," said Dr. Varon.

So what can you do to protect yourself?

Stay out of the heat or get in the shade.

Wear light clothing.

Stay hydrated.

"Ingest large amounts of electrolyte-rich solutions not just water, electrolyte-rich solutions so you don't get dehydrated," said Varon.

And those out drinking alcohol need to be extra careful.

"On the one hand you have the sun drying you, out and on the second one you have the alcohol drying you out," said Varon.

But despite the temperatures, many families wanted to get out of the house and enjoy Mother’s Day weekend.

"Nobody wants to be in the house either what we experience last year with COVID. We couldn't go outside. Now that we can, we want to let the kids outside also. It's so hot it's draining," said parkgoer Dani Johnson.

Some people wanted to head to the park to get their kids outside.

"We came out here for the little ones, they've been going to school all week. Come outside and get some vitamin D, work out their bones a bit," said parkgoer John Kolarin.