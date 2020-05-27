Your guide to water parks reopening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

Some Texas water parks are planning to reopen May 29. Here’s what you need to know if you’re worried about getting a ticket or getting into the water.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas water parks are clear to reopen Friday, May 29, thanks to changes to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that were released Tuesday.

Here's what North Texas residents need to know about parks that are open and what you can expect if you visit.

Will I get in?

Parks are limited to 25% capacity. Most businesses encourage guests to buy tickets online in advance to ensure they can get in.

Is it safe?

The CDC says when used properly, the chemicals found in common pool cleaning products neutralize the coronavirus.

Social distancing is recommended above the surface of the water, including while using chairs, tables, and eating areas or standing in lines.

Hawaiian Falls

Hawaiian Falls Water Parks plans to open its Roanoke, Mansfield and Waco locations Friday.

The employees will be screened daily, and chairs and tables will be kept 6 feet apart, according to managing director Ryan Forson. The park will sanitize flotation devices between users and provide 40 hand sanitizer stations throughout the park.

Hawaiian Falls in The Colony is expected to open June 4. The Garland park will open June 5.

Epic Waters

Guests will be asked to stand in line maintaining social distancing and respond to screening questions before entering.

Tables and chairs have been separated and markings placed throughout the park to maintain social distancing.

The arcade will remain closed.

NRH20

NRH20 announced it would open June 15, following the state’s guidelines for water park operations. Those include new safety and cleaning procedures to allow guests to maintain social distancing inside the park.

Great Wolf Lodge

The popular Grapevine water park tells WFAA it will welcome customers back on the scheduled reopening date of June 16.