What to know about the latest COVID variant and vaccine amid cases rising in DFW

EG.5 (Eris) is the newest COVID strain that's been going around. Soon, there will be a new vaccine to tackle it.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The latest coronavirus strain spreading is called EG.5, or Eris.

"We've seen lots of COVID. It's been about three and a half weeks now. Seems like every week, there's more and more," said Dr. David Winter, an internal medicine physician with Baylor University Medical Center in Downtown Dallas.

The symptoms can mimic a common cold or allergies.

"Stuffy nose, sore throat, headache, cough, usually a mild cough, maybe fever and some muscle aches," listed Dr. Winter.

The symptoms are more or less the same as other COVID strains.

The good news is most cases are mild. Of course, some are severe while others are asymptomatic.

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Children's Health and Professor of Pediatrics at UT Southwestern said, "Schools, daycare centers are really great breeding grounds for all kinds of viruses, not just COVID, but flu, RSV we've heard a lot about."

He said it's no surprise EG.5 is picking up steam.

As of Aug. 23, Children's Health has seen 90 cases in a week. It is the largest number of cases since late-January.

Dr. Kahn recommends children who are immunocompromised or with underlying lung or heart disease to get vaccinated if they haven't already. He said the current vaccine is a good one.

Dr. Winter said, "If you've had [a vaccine] within the last year or if you've had COVID in the last six months, you're probably okay. That gives you some good immune protection."

His biggest concern is for elderly and immunocompromised individuals.

For adults and children who are healthy and need an updated shot, a new vaccine on the way will target EG.5 even more. It will likely be released in the next month or two.

Dr. Kahn said, "We're all anticipating a new COVID vaccine or reformulated COVID vaccine that should target this particular variant and many others."