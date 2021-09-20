Third-dose COVID-19 booster shots now available for eligible people in Fort Worth

Immunocompromised patients are eligible for a third-shot booster starting 28 days after they received their second dose of an mRNA vaccine such as Moderna or Pfizer.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A third-shot COVID-19 booster vaccine shot is now available in Fort Worth, according to city officials.

Those eligible to receive the booster shot include immunocompromised patients along with first and second doses for all people 12 years of age and older.

The shots will be available without charge 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday-Friday at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center at 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd. in south Fort Worth.

Earlier in September, the head of the World Health Organization said countries with large supplies of vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year.

Friday, some of the nation's top medical advisers recommended the extra vaccine dose only for those who are age 65 or older or who run a high risk of severe disease.

The Fort Worth drive-thru clinic will be administered by the City of Fort Worth with support from Tarrant County Public Health and the Fort Worth Independent School District.

The site is prepared to expand capacity once COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are expanded to other groups.

Last week, Pfizer recommended U.S. regulators approve a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine at approximately six months after the second dose.

Immunocompromised patients are eligible for a third-shot booster starting 28 days after they received their second dose of an mRNA vaccine such as Moderna or Pfizer.

Studies are still being conducted to determine when those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine will need a booster dose.

“COVID-19 prevention through vaccines and mitigation efforts such as wearing a mask and social distancing remain the first and best response,” said Brandon Bennett, Fort Worth health officer. “Multiple studies have shown that vaccines are the most effective way to prevent severe infection and hospitalization from COVID-19.”

In addition to booster shots, the drive-thru will offer first and second shots for anyone 12 years and older. There is no charge and no insurance requirement. No appointments are needed as well.

“We want to emphasize the ongoing urgency of vaccinating the unvaccinated,” Bennett said. “Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated at all. We will continue to ramp up efforts to increase vaccinations in Fort Worth and to ensure people have accurate information about vaccines from trusted sources.”