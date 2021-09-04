Tarrant County says it has issued vaccine appointments to all people on waitlist

If you have registered recently and have not received an appointment, call the hotline at 817-248-6299.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County Public Health says that they have completed issuing vaccine appointments to all who are on the waiting list.

As people continue to sign up, they can expect to be contacted within 24 to 48 hours with an appointment.

If you have registered recently and have not received an appointment, call the hotline at 817-248-6299.

In Tarrant County, 511,492 people have received at least one dose, according to the Texas Health and Human Services. There have been 353,841 people in the county fully vaccinated.

There are 2.1 million people in Tarrant County, according to the U.S. Census.