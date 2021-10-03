Phase 1C will start March 15, allowing Texans 50 and above to get vaccinated

The Texas Department of State Health Services cited that 93% of deaths in the state are in people ages 50 and above.

DALLAS — Phase 1C will expand vaccine eligibility to Texans who are 50 and above beginning on March 15, the state health department said Wednesday.

Phase 1A and 1B are currently underway. Last week, President Joe Biden and the federal government expanded eligibility to educators and workers at schools and child care facilities.

The expanded eligibility will "protect the next most vulnerable group" and help in "reducing the burden of disease on people at the greatest risk of hospitalization and death," the department said. It will also protect the health care system.

There is strong evidence that there are life-threatening effects for COVID-19 in people 50 and above, the department said.

"Preventing the disease among people in this age group will dramatically reduce the number of Texans who die from the disease across all races, ethnicities and occupations," the department said.

Overall, more than 7 million doses have been administered in Texas. About 4.7 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2.5 million are fully vaccinated.

The 1A and 1B groups include frontline healthcare workers, long term care staff and residents, people over the age of 65, or anyone older than 16 with an underlying condition that could contribute to severe illness from a COVID-19 illness.