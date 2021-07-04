New COVID-19 vaccine options, including at-home doses on the way for Tarrant County families

UNT Health Science Center is launching four new vaccination sites in the next few weeks.

FORT WORTH, Texas — New COVID-19 vaccine options, including four new sites and at-home services, are on the horizon for Tarrant County families.

UNT Health Science Center is launching four new vaccination sites in the next few weeks. While the exact locations and launch dates are still to be determined, residents in the Ridgmar area of Fort Worth, as well as Grand Prairie, Arlington and Haltom City can expect new sites nearby.

UNT Health Science Center is also partnering with MedStar to administer at-home doses for those who are unable to get to a vaccination site.

“We are hopeful that we will have not only the plans available, but really the vaccines available to be able to start doing this partnership with UNT and other communities within the next week or two,” said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesperson.

As vaccination efforts ramp up, sites are going to need more people to help pull it off, which could be good news for those that have been out of a job because of the pandemic.

The City of Fort Worth is spreading the word about temporary and part-time job opportunities, including 100 vaccine site assistants and 100 medical technicians. The pay is between $15 and $20 an hour, 20-40 hours a week and could stretch into early 2022.