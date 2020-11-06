Texas job loss is down and pay is on the rise

Here are the employers with the most jobs posted around the state.

AUSTIN, Texas — You may not be able to walk inside your local Workforce Solutions job resource center, but you can meet them online.

We looked through the employers with the most jobs posted around the state.

Pizza Hut has the most jobs available in Texas: 3,792.

Most of the 3,008 positions for Sonic Drive-In are in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.

If you can speak two languages or more, a lot of TTEC’s 2,687 jobs are for bilingual customer service and healthcare positions. There are many openings in Temple and Houston.

General Health Resources wants to place a lot of folks in Dallas, Navasota, Marlin and Odessa.

The Home Depot needs security workers in Austin, managers in Houston and Beaumont and warehouse workers in San Antonio.

If you’re out of work, Texas Workforce Commission spokesperson Cisco Gamez said the state may pay for training.

“The Skills Development Fund provides local customized training opportunities for Texas businesses and workers to increase skill level and wages,” Gamez said on Facebook Live.

The Department of Labor released earnings from May. It rose from $958 a week in 2019 to $1,032 this year.

Initial unemployment claims in Texas fell below six-digits last week to 89,736 claims filed.

If you look at the 3.1 million Texans who have filed for unemployment since March, only about 1.7 million people requested the payment over the last 10 days.

To find work or training in your area, go to WorkInTexas.com