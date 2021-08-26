Texas is 286 patients away from January 2021 COVID hospitalizations record

The highest number of patients with COVID ever recorded was Jan. 11, 2021, with 14,218.

DALLAS — There are nearly 14,000 patients hospitalized with COVID in Texas. Thursday's numbers are just 286 cases shy of the record high set earlier this year, according to the state's latest numbers.

Local leaders, doctors and health experts have been asking people to get vaccinated if they aren't already due to the strain that COVID patients are putting on the healthcare system.

There are 13,932 patients hospitalized with COVID, the state reported Thursday. Baylor Scott & White hospital system tweeted Thursday that 92% of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. In the ICU, 93% are unvaccinated.

Texas Health Resources also tweeted that most COVID patients are unvaccinated: 90% of hospitalized patients have not been fully vaccinated and almost all of their ICU patients (95%) aren’t fully vaccinated.

More Texans are getting vaccinated; the seven-day average of vaccinations per day is up 51% in a month, according to state data.

According to DFW Hospital Council President/CEO W. Stephen Love, most patients are unvaccinated in the region Trauma Service Area E, which encompasses multiple counties in North Texas. He said nearly 50% of adult ICU patients in the region have COVID.

Currently, there are 52 available adult staffed ICU beds in Trauma Service Area E, with 17 in Dallas County, 22 in Tarrant, 6 in Collin, 4 in Denton, 1 in Wise, 1 in Grayson, and 1 in Cooke, Love said.

There are two ICU beds left in Wise County.

State reported numbers Thursday

13,928 confirmed COVID-19 patients

306 ICU beds available

18,826 new confirmed cases

233 newly reported deaths

Out of the 22 regions, 17 had an increase of patients Thursday. Thirteen of the regions have 10 or fewer ICU beds.

Regions D, M, N, T and U have zero ICU beds:

D – Abilene

M – Waco

N – Bryan

T – Laredo

U – Corpus Christi

Denton County

Denton County reported 426 new COVID cases and three additional deaths.

Thursday’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Lake Dallas

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton

A male over 80 who was a resident of Frisco

There have been 655 deaths and 87,828 cases of COVID in the county since tracking began.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported 1,202 new cases and 14 additional deaths on Thursday. There are 1,092 confirmed COVID patients in the county and 307 ventilators in use, a decrease of 17 compared to Wednesday.

Tarrant County hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for the Week of Aug. 30

Tarrant County Public Health hosts numerous pop-up COVID-19 clinics across the county every week, in partnership with public and private organizations listed below.

Each site has the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and, at times, the Johnson & Johnson. Children 12 and older are eligible for a vaccination.

If you are a business, church, or other organization that is interested in hosting a free COVID clinic, go here www.Tarrantcounty.com/vaccinefinder.





Pop-Up COVID-19 vaccination locations:

La Gran Plaza

Monday, Aug. 30 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4200 South Freeway

Fort Worth, TX 76115

Hurst Fire Department

Tuesday, Sept. 1 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2100 Precinct Line Rd

Hurst, TX 76054

Sundance Square Pavilion

Friday, Sept. 3 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Near the intersection of 4th and Main Streets

Fort Worth, TX 76102

Northwest Public Health Center

Monday to Friday – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

3800 Adam Grubb Road

Lake Worth, TX 76135

Bagsby-Williams Health Center

Monday to Friday – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

3212 Miller Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Southeast Public Health Center

Monday to Friday – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

536 W Randol Mill

Arlington TX, 76011

Main Public Health Center

Monday to Friday – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

1101 S. Main Street

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Southwest Public Health Center

Monday to Friday – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

6551 Granbury Road

Fort Worth, TX 76133

Watauga Public Health Center

Monday to Friday – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

6601 Watauga Road

Watauga, TX 76148

For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday - Sunday.