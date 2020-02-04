Fort Worth ISD families who are seeking food assistance due to the COVID-19 crisis will be able to receive a 25-pound box of non-perishable items this weekend.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is partnering with local organizations and Fort Worth ISD to give out the boxes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The food boxes will be given out to families on a first-come, first-served basis, officials say.

Below is a list of the four mobile pantry sites:

East Handley Elementary, 2617 Mims St., Fort Worth 76112

Leadership Academy at John T. White Elementary, 7300 John T. White Road, Fort Worth 76120

Meadowbrook Middle School, 2001 Ederville Road, Fort Worth 76103

Sagamore Hill Elementary, 701 S. Hughes Ave., Fort Worth 76103

Officials say they will take precautions and enforce social distancing during the distribution.

"TAFB hopes to continue this effort with more food distribution mobile pantry sites on future Saturdays," a news release stated.

