Two North Texas hospitals close ERs, shift staff to address COVID patient surge

"We're experiencing a public health crisis and need your help. If you have not been vaccinated, please do so as soon as possible," Hunt Regional said.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas — Two North Texas hospital groups are shifting staff to address the growing number of COVID cases in the area.

Hunt Regional Healthcare released a statement late Friday that its Commerce Emergency Room site will be temporarily closed. Texas Health has also released a statement that its North Rockwall ER will be closed, so they can shift staff to the main hospital.

"Our Commerce staff has been redirected to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville due to the number of inpatients and urgent need for surge staffing. Our goal is to reopen by the end of August," read a statement from Hunt Regional.

WFAA made several calls to both hospital groups for clarification late Friday and during non-business hours.

"This temporary closure will allow members of the medical team to transfer to our hospital’s main campus on Horizon Road, where they will provide care related to the pandemic," read the statement from Texas Health.

Hunt Regional is encouraging the public with emergencies to not go to the Commerce site, and instead go to Hunt Regional Greenville 18 miles away or Hunt Regional in Quinlan 32 miles away.

The Hunt County COVID numbers are not staggering. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are a reported 312 active cases of COVID in the county and its confirmed cases (5,769) rank just barely in the top 50 highest in the state.

Rockwall County has 477 active cases it's confirmed cases (10,194) rank it in the top 40 highest in the state.