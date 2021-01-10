Richardson ISD student, teacher die from COVID-19 complications, district says

The student went to Berkner High School and the teacher worked at the Christa McAuliffe Learning Center, according to the district.

RICHARDSON, Texas — A Richardson ISD student and a teacher died last week of complications from COVID-19, the district announced Monday.

In a letter sent to staff and parents, Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone announced the deaths of Sha'Niyah McGee, a junior at Berkner High School, and Eroletta Piasczyk, a teacher at the Christa McAuliffe Learning Center.

"Both Nienie and Eroletta were highly cherished members of our RISD family and they will be fondly remembered and missed by their classmates and fellow teachers," Stone said in the letter.

Stone said Richardson ISD counselors will be available for students and staff. Those who wish to send the families their condolences can email condolences@g.risd.org.

As of Friday, Oct. 1, Richardson ISD has seen a total of 1,106 student cases and 205 employee cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 2, according to the district's coronavirus dashboard.

There have been 106 total positive cases seen at Berkner High School (2,695 students and employees) this school year and five cases at the Christa McAuliffe Learning Center (108 students and employees), according to the district's dashboard.

According to the district's website, masks are still required for students and staff inside school buildings.