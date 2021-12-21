Top health officials expect another surge in COVID-19 cases after the holidays

Here's the info you need to know to have a safe holiday.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The Omicron variant will be one of the most talked about topics when families are visiting loved ones this holiday.

But after families return from their holiday breaks, Dallas County health officials are bracing for a possible surge in January.

Right now, health officials Dallas County remains in the "orange" threat level for COVD. And with the Omicron variant now the dominant strain in the United States, health officials are in the process of making sure there are enough testing sites available both before and after people travel for the end of the year.

Much is still unknown about the new variant - first identified in southern Africa - including whether it is more severe than previous variants and if it is better at evading prior immunity. What seems to be becoming more clear is that it is more highly contagious than previous COVID variants.

“(It’s) extremely concerning in how fast it’s spreading,” Huang said.

"It's scary how rapidly #Omicron is spreading," @DrPhilHuangDFW



While we're seeing hospitalization going up, & we're expecting another surge after the holidays:



"We need to NOT let our guard down. It's a serious threat."



"Wear the mask. Get your booster shots."@wfaa — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) December 21, 2021

With so many questions about the new variant, WFAA went straight to Dr. Phillip Huang, the Director for the Dallas County Health and Human services for answers:

What is the omicron variant, and how is it different than before?

According to Dr. Huang, the omicron variant has 50 mutations on the virus's spike protein, which is what allows the virus to attach to cells.

How effective is the vaccine against the Omicron?

The good news: the vaccines have been shown to be very effective against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths, Dr. Huang said.

Should I travel?

According to the data health experts are seeing, the U.S. could expect another surge of cases in January.

Huang recommended unvaccinated people should not travel.

"They’re high risk,” he said.

How to have a safe Christmas gathering

With temperatures hitting 80 degrees on Christmas day, Dr. Clay Jenkins, the County Judge of Dallas County, recommended possibly moving parts of the celebration outside for better ventilation. (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also made recommendations.)

Meanwhile, in Dallas, health officials are making sure testing sites at Dallas College, Parkland Hospital and other pop-up clinics will remain open.