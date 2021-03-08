MedStar COVID-19 screenings up 87% since June in Tarrant County

MedStar is screening, on average, 92.3 patients per day for COVID-19 symptoms, up from 64.3 earlier in July and up from 49.4 in June.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The number of MedStar patients showing COVID-19 symptoms in Tarrant County has nearly doubled since June, the Fort Worth-based ambulance provider said in a release Tuesday.

The increase from June is 87%. MedStar provides ambulance service to Fort Worth and 14 other cities in Tarrant County.

The rise in MedStar screenings comes as Tarrant County hospitalizations and positivity rates continue to jump: 9.98% of Tarrant County hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, up from 1.80% in June, and the county's seven-day average positivity rate has jumped to 20.88%, up from 2.57% earlier this summer.

MedStar is hosting a public vaccine clinic Friday at its headquarters at 2900 Alta Mere Drive in Fort Worth. Anyone interested in getting a vaccine can register for the clinic here.

The latest data projections from UT Southwestern predicted 2,000 hospitalizations in Tarrant County by Aug. 19. Tarrant County's winter peak, before vaccinations were widely available, was just over 1,500 hospitalizations.

The rise of the Delta variant has led to a surge across of COVID-19 cases across Texas.

In Dallas County, UT Southwestern researchers are projecting 1,000-1,500 hospitalizations by Aug. 19. Dallas County's winter peak was around 1,200 hospitalizations.

For the North Texas region, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased 40% in the last week, 102% over the last two weeks and 292% in the last month, according to UT Southwestern data.

And in both Dallas and Tarrant counties, the fastest growth rate for hospitalizations is among those ages 18-49.