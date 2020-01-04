The coronavirus pandemic has caused a cascade of issues beyond the disease itself. Many have found themselves affected by a weakened economy as many businesses close their doors and layoff or furlough workers.

Whether you have a question about bills that may have piled up, are uncertain about insurance claims or need help with a landlord or mortgage, a group of Texas lawyers has come together to offer their legal services free-of-charge.

The State Bar of Texas, the state’s legal aid agencies, volunteer organizations and access-to-justice organizations have created a toll-free legal assistance hotline for low-income individuals and families across Texas dealing with civil legal problems because of the pandemic.

Those interested can call 800-504-7030 toll-free for help wherever they live in the state.

Different kinds of legal help being offered by the group include:

Bankruptcy and debt-collection matters;

Employment issues, unemployment applications and appeals;

Child custody, visitation, and support issues;

Life, medical, and property insurance claims;

Mortgage or foreclosure problems;

Public benefits issues (e.g., Medicaid, SNAP/food stamps, Social Security);

Healthcare directives and powers of attorney;

Consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and scams;

Landlord-tenant problems;

Disability discrimination; and

Family and domestic violence concerns

Those who qualify will be matched with a lawyer who will assist them for free, though there are some limitations on what services they can offer.

The Texas Legal Services Center also has a website with a live chat feature for those questions and other resources specific to COVID-19 like information on eviction and tenants rights, forced quarantines and unemployment benefits.

