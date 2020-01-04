The coronavirus pandemic has caused a cascade of issues beyond the disease itself. Many have found themselves affected by a weakened economy as many businesses close their doors and layoff or furlough workers.
Whether you have a question about bills that may have piled up, are uncertain about insurance claims or need help with a landlord or mortgage, a group of Texas lawyers has come together to offer their legal services free-of-charge.
The State Bar of Texas, the state’s legal aid agencies, volunteer organizations and access-to-justice organizations have created a toll-free legal assistance hotline for low-income individuals and families across Texas dealing with civil legal problems because of the pandemic.
Those interested can call 800-504-7030 toll-free for help wherever they live in the state.
Different kinds of legal help being offered by the group include:
- Bankruptcy and debt-collection matters;
- Employment issues, unemployment applications and appeals;
- Child custody, visitation, and support issues;
- Life, medical, and property insurance claims;
- Mortgage or foreclosure problems;
- Public benefits issues (e.g., Medicaid, SNAP/food stamps, Social Security);
- Healthcare directives and powers of attorney;
- Consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and scams;
- Landlord-tenant problems;
- Disability discrimination; and
- Family and domestic violence concerns
Those who qualify will be matched with a lawyer who will assist them for free, though there are some limitations on what services they can offer.
The Texas Legal Services Center also has a website with a live chat feature for those questions and other resources specific to COVID-19 like information on eviction and tenants rights, forced quarantines and unemployment benefits.
The organizations that are involved in the partnership include:
- Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program
- Disability Rights Texas
- Houston Volunteer Lawyers
- Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas
- Lone Star Legal Aid
- State Bar of Texas
- Texas Access to Justice Commission
- Texas Access to Justice Foundation
- Texas Advocacy Project
- Texas Legal Services Center
- Texas RioGrande Legal Aid
- Volunteer Legal Services of Central Texas
