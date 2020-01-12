Grand Prairie Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford and wife die weeks apart from COVID-19

"This virus has taken two close friends from us. Jim and Judy will be greatly missed," said Mayor Ron Jensen.

Grand Prairie Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford died Tuesday from COVID-19, according to a news release from the City of Grand Prairie.

Swafford had been hospitalized at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center since early October.

He was 84.

Sources say Swafford contracted the virus from his wife, Judy, who was being treated for Alzheimer's and got COVID-19 from a caregiver.

Judy Swafford was hospitalized for COVID-19, then sent home, where she died in late October, city officials said.

Jim Swafford was hospitalized for COVID-19 and was put on a ventilator after he contracted the disease.

“This is a devastating loss for the city, both as a government and as a community," Mayor Ron Jensen said in a news release.

Jensen said he knew Swafford for more than 40 years.

“Jim was a force of nature, with a sharp analytical mind, a memory for details, objective decision-making skills, combined with a servant’s heart to help others," Jensen said. "This virus has taken two close friends from us. Jim and Judy will be greatly missed.”

The Swaffords were married for 59 years.