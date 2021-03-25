'400 deaths in less than 365 days': Frontline nurse reflects on the year of COVID-19 at Parkland Hospital

RN Samantha Rowley led the COVID units at Parkland in Dallas. She said, "This will probably be the most horrific event any of us will experience in our lifetime."

DALLAS — On March 25, 2020 Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas opened its first COVID unit.

One year later, Samantha Rowley, a registered nurse and senior vice president of Surgical Services, thinks about the last 365 days. She had no idea she would become the leader of the COVID ICU and COVID units.

"In retrospect, I think of all the things they've done, and how many lives they've saved, and how many hands they've held," said Rowley.

She also reflects on on how many lives were lost. "We've had over 400 deaths in less than 365 days."

Rowley saw Parkland's peak of 257 coronavirus patients.

In March 2021, the number is hovering around 30 active COVID-19 patients. And this week, Parkland closed its last COVID unit because there's no need for it anymore.

"It's a very good day to see that shift, and to see folks have joy around that," said Rowley.

She's seen the community stay strong together when told to stay physically apart. She's seen her coworkers at Parkland sacrifice their home lives for the patients at the hospital.

"They gave up a piece of themselves to do so," said Rowley.







But over the last few weeks and months, she has seen massive improvement.

"The vaccine is something that's offered hope to so many, and we've actually seen the impact," she said.

Rowley said while optimistic, the pandemic is not over yet. She said the hospital is still extremely busy, and many people are dealing with side effects long after they get COVID-19.

Parkland Health and Hospital System will continue with safety precautions that have been developed over the last year. She recommends people continue to protect their families from the virus.

Rowley is grateful to see the COVID numbers decrease, and grateful for her colleagues who have worked tirelessly over the last year.