Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Johnson announced the test result in a statement Tuesday.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video about COVID-19 vaccines is from an unrelated story.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced Tuesday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson is fully vaccinated and said he was only experiencing mild symptoms. Johnson's wife, Nikki, who is also fully vaccinated, tested negative, Jonson said in a tweeted statement.

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms. Here is my full statement: pic.twitter.com/xF8PL9B7CG — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) October 26, 2021

Johnson said he notified his sons' schools and his close contacts about his test result, and has canceled all of his Tuesday events. He will also not be at Wednesday's Dallas City Council meeting.

Read Johnson's full statement below.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-10. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated, and I am only experiencing mild symptoms. My wife Nikki, who is also fully vaccinated, has tested negative.

"Our primary concern at this time is the health of our children, who are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine.

"I have notified my recent close contacts about my positive test, and we have alerted our boys' schools. After I first began to feel ill late Monday, I also canceled my Tuesday events to ensure that I did not put anyone at risk. Now that I have confirmation of my status, I will be unable to preside over Wednesday's Dallas City Council meeting and will unfortunately have to miss other engagements this week.

"I appreciate your thoughts and prayers on behalf of my family, and I look forward to a speedy recovery so I can get back to work with my colleagues on behalf of the people in Dallas.

"In addition, I want to take this opportunity to again encourage residents of Dallas to get vaccinated if they have not yet done so - and to receive a booster shot when they are eligible. The vaccines have saved lives and can make breakthrough cases, like mine, far less severe."