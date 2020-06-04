The Dallas Independent School District superintendent said Monday that it's "unlikely" classes will resume on campus this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the district has been in contact with 99% of its students and has given out wifi hotspots so that students can continue learning remotely.

A school district employee has died from COVID-19, Hinojosa said during a Monday morning news conference.

He said a dozen employees have tested positive for the disease.

Hinojosa didn't provide many details about the employee who died, other than to say the person worked at Lang Middle School.

He also said that a school officer is seriously ill with the disease.

District officials had to quickly give out technology to students so that they could continue learning after all schools closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're having to pivot and be flexible," Hinojosa said of the new learning environment.

