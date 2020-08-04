DALLAS — The rise of COVID-19 has not only impacted and changed the workplace but also most classrooms.

School closures have been ordered through May 4 statewide, but it's unclear if some school districts will remain closed longer.

This is what the rest of the school year looks like for the 25 largest school districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Dallas ISD

The district closed all schools on March 16 and begun at-home learning on March 23. A decision to close for the rest of the school year has not happened yet. The superintendent said on April 6 he is "doubtful" students will be able to return this semester.

Details here

Fort Worth ISD

On March 30, the district started orientation week for its new online "Learning at Home" program. Students and teachers are now having classes virtually. There has been no decision on the rest of the school year as the district's website says "schools closed until further notice."

Details here

Arlington ISD

District leaders created phase one of their "At-Home Learning Hub" on March 17. Students are currently in phase two, which allows students to learn the system and teachers to take the training. Next week, students will begin phase three which allows students and teachers to start classwork online. The district handed out more than 21,000 digital devices ahead of graded instruction.

Details here

Frisco ISD

The district has suspended in-person classes through May 1. Teachers are offering alternative learning methods through eLearning which include virtual office hours.

Details here

Garland ISD

The district will be closed until May 21 with leaders reviewing the week of May 4. At-home and eLearning instruction will continue during the closure. Garland ISD is distributing meals once per day, handing them out at the 32 campus locations.

Details here

Plano ISD

The district is closing its schools through May 1. On April 6, school leaders launched phase three of its "Remote Learning plan" which includes courses with district-wide virtual content.

Details here

Lewisville ISD

LISD is suspending "normal operating procedures" until May 1, which includes in-person classwork. The district is serving free lunch and breakfast to-go through a drive-thru program.

Details here

Mesquite ISD

All Mesquite ISD campuses are closed until May 1, and students "should plan to return to class on Monday, May 4." Extracurricular activities are also canceled during the closure.

Details here

Richardson ISD

All RISD schools are closed indefinitely "due to the COVID-19 pandemic." In late March, an at-home learning website went live for students and teachers.

Details here

Mansfield ISD

After extending spring break, district leaders closed all schools on March 19. Extracurricular activities and field trips have also been canceled. There has not been a determination yet if in-person classwork will continue this semester.

Details here

Keller ISD

All district campuses and facilities are closed until May 4. A district-wide eLearning plan started on Sunday, March 29. The district says this will continue on a week-by-week basis as long as campuses are closed.



Details here

Irving ISD

On March 14, district leaders put a "preventative social distancing plan" in place and kept schools closed through April 3. Irving ISD extended it through May 4.

Details here

Denton ISD

In compliance with the "Stay at Home" order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the district extended its school closure through May 3. Facilities are scheduled to reopen on May 4.

Details here

Grand Prairie ISD

As of March 16, GPISD suspended normal school operations indefinitely. The district is currently planning for alternate graduation dates and will make a final decision no later than May 8.

Details here

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

The district suspended "normal operating procedures" until May 4, with the possibility of "additional closures". Meal distribution, at-home learning and education resources have been extended to students and their families.

Details here

McKinney ISD

As of March 31, McKinney ISD extended its school closure until May 1. The district has implemented teacher-directed digital learning as well as academic and social-emotional enrichment resources online.

Details here

Birdville ISD

The district initially closed campuses through April 17 before eventually extending it until May 4. Online learning and free lunch feeding stations are available for students.

Details here

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD campuses and facilities are closed until May 4. Remote learning will continue during this time period. Free breakfast and lunch are available at several district locations.

Details here

Northwest ISD

Northwest ISD school buildings and facilities are closed until at least May 1. Remote learning is available. Superintendent Ryder Warren will be hosting Facebook Live video chats on the district's website at 6:00 p.m. every Wednesday.

Details here

Allen ISD

The district has implemented an at-home learning program while campuses are closed until May 1. Allen ISD teachers and staff have created virtual lessons and activities for students.

Details here

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

The district closed its schools until May 4, including all extracurricular activities and school events. Students are using EMS Distance Learning during the closure and district personnel are available through voicemail, email or a "Let's Talk! online system." Starting March 22, EMS ISD will post learning resources and guidelines every Sunday until the COVID-19 closure ends.

Details here

Rockwall ISD

On March 31, Rockwall ISD extended its school closure through May 1. The district says the earliest possible return date is May 4. Online campus learning is available along with "Grab'N'Go meals" at Dobbs Elementary School, Rochell Elementary School and Jones Elementary School.

Details here

International Leadership of Texas

All campuses have been indefinitely closed. The "ILTexas" online program is providing coursework for students.

Details here

Wylie ISD

The district has closed all schools through May 1. WISD leaders do not plan to make any changes to prom or graduation as of March 31.

Details here

Crowley ISD

The district has been closed down with an update coming on April 12. A "Distance Learning plan" started on March 30 with online lessons through Google Classroom.

Details here

