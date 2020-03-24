Updated at 9:53 a.m. with additional information about Dallas and Collin County.

The City of Fort Worth has issued a "stay at home" order to limit all gatherings and stop nonessential travel.

Mayor Betsy Price urged people to stay home unless they are picking up medical supplies or groceries. And she said people should work remotely if they are able.

She said the measure is crucial to ensure the novel coronavirus doesn't spread.

Dallas County has already issued restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's shelter-in-place order went into effect at midnight, which essentially also prohibits gatherings and tells people to stay home unless they absolutely need to leave their house.

Price said Tarrant County has 5,300 hospital beds, about half of which are full at any given time. She said if local leaders do nothing, as many as 12,000 people could need care.

She said the order prohibiting gatherings and keeping people home will stop the spread of the disease so hospitals aren't strained.

"Everyone's lives matters no matter how old or how young you are," Price said.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said the city is working on a similar order to reflect what Fort Worth is implementing.

Dallas mayor calls for 'regional approach'

In Dallas, Mayor Eric Johnson issued on Tuesday a stay-at-home order to reflect the countywide order.

The regulations now cover parts of the city that do not fall in Dallas County.

Johnson said the measure is to "clarify any confusion among Dallas residents about the many emergency orders they may have been hearing about."

"Going forward, absent statewide emergency regulations, I hope that our county judges and mayors will adopt a regional approach for dealing with this pandemic," Johnson said in a video statement.

Collin County issues new order

Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued an order on Tuesday telling all residents to stay home except for "essential activities."

The order clarifies that "entertainment activities are not considered essential activities."

All people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are ordered to stay home unless they are seeking medical care, and anyone who has come in contact with them is also ordered to stay home.

The order also reflects the statewide executive order put in place last week by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Those measures limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people and order the closure of all bars, theaters, gyms and dine-in restaurants.

