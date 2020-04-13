Despite safer-at-home orders in effect across the state of Texas, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly hosted a party in Prosper with "as many as 30 guests," according to TMZ. Among the guests apparently in attendance was Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The report includes pictures that show Elliott and others gathered around an apparent spread of food.

“The Prosper Police Department did respond to the Prescott residence after receiving a report of a potential 'party,'" Prosper police told WFAA Sunday night. "The officer was unable to verify the report of a 'party'; therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines – to include social distancing. The Town of Prosper continues to seek voluntary compliance with regard to all applicable local and state disaster orders. As needed, we will consider additional enforcement actions/options. As always, our primary concern is the safety and health of all our residents.”

A source close to Prescott insists that “Dak did NOT have over 10 people and was not in violation of any social distancing.”

