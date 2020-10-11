x
COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 5 new deaths Tuesday

Tarrant County has reported 768 total deaths since tracking began in March. This is the second most reported in North Texas behind Dallas County.
Credit: AP
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine lab tech Sendy Puerto processes blood samples from study participants in the specimen processing lab￼, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. The volunteers are taking part in testing the NIH funded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez)

Tarrant County health officials are reporting five new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 768 since the first reported death in March.

Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said there is a "definite observable trend" with more young people getting sick.  

Taneja said about 27% of the county's COVID-19 cases are people 25 and younger.

However, 71% (539) of the county's deaths are people 65 and older. Only 5% (37) are people 25 to 44 years old.

New daily cases have been increasing in the past week in the county. 

Tarrant County:

  • Nov. 9: 1,525 new cases                                                                              
  • Nov. 8: 456 new cases
  • Nov. 7: 1,062 new cases
  • Nov. 6: 952 new cases
  • Nov. 5: 938 new cases

