COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 5 new deaths Tuesday

Tarrant County health officials are reporting five new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 768 since the first reported death in March.
Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said there is a "definite observable trend" with more young people getting sick.
Taneja said about 27% of the county's COVID-19 cases are people 25 and younger.
However, 71% (539) of the county's deaths are people 65 and older. Only 5% (37) are people 25 to 44 years old.
New daily cases have been increasing in the past week in the county.
Tarrant County:
- Nov. 9: 1,525 new cases
- Nov. 8: 456 new cases
- Nov. 7: 1,062 new cases
- Nov. 6: 952 new cases
- Nov. 5: 938 new cases
