COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 5 new deaths Tuesday

Tarrant County has reported 768 total deaths since tracking began in March. This is the second most reported in North Texas behind Dallas County.

Tarrant County health officials are reporting five new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 768 since the first reported death in March.

Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said there is a "definite observable trend" with more young people getting sick.

Taneja said about 27% of the county's COVID-19 cases are people 25 and younger.

However, 71% (539) of the county's deaths are people 65 and older. Only 5% (37) are people 25 to 44 years old.

New daily cases have been increasing in the past week in the county.

Tarrant County:

Nov. 9: 1,525 new cases

Nov. 8: 456 new cases

Nov. 7: 1,062 new cases

Nov. 6: 952 new cases

Nov. 5: 938 new cases