COVID-19 updates: Dallas County to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations Wednesday

Dallas County will resume offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine along with other available two-shot vaccines on Wednesday.

Those who visit Fair Park will have their choice of vaccine.

On Thursday, the county sites will be open later to accommodate those who have not gotten a shot during the regular daily operating hours at Fair Park.

Dallas County reported 175 new cases and 10 additional deaths Tuesday. Of those, 43 were probable cases.

There have been 57 cases of the variant B.1.1.7 which originated in the United Kingdom, six cases of the B.1.429 variant which originated in California and one case of a B.1.526 variant which originated in New York.

Four of those cases have been hospitalized, two of whom required intensive care unit admission. Seven had a history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas.

There have been 256,693 confirmed cases and 3,872 deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

The deaths, all of whom had underlying high-risk health conditions, include:

A Dallas woman in her 20s who died in an area hospital ED

A Dallas woman in her 30s who died in an area hospital ED

A Garland man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Grand Prairie man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A Seagoville man in his 60s who had been hospitalized

Two Dallas men in their 60s, both had been hospitalized and one had been critically ill

A Balch Springs man in his 80s who had been critically ill in an area hospital

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in DeSoto and died there

Denton County reports 146 new cases

Denton County reported 146 new cases and six additional deaths Tuesday.

A Plano man over 80 who was a resident of Prestonwood Court

A man over 80 who was a resident of Brookdale Denton North

A Denton woman over 80

A Denton man in his 70s

A Pilot Point man in his 70s

A Lewisville man in his 60s

Denton County Public Health also announced 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 74,071 COVID-19 cases.

For Denton County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine.

Tarrant County reports 2 additional deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The deceased include a Bedford man who exceeded 90, and a woman from Arlington in her 50s. Both had underlying health conditions, TCPH said.