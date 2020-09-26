COVID-19 updates: Dallas County health officials say 2 more people have died, including a man in his 30s

The county has confirmed 1,017 deaths due to the novel coronavirus since tracking began in March.

Dallas County health officials said two more people died from the novel coronavirus.

A Dallas man in his 30s and a Dallas man in his 70s are the latest casualties. Health officials said the man in his 30s had underlying high-risk health conditions, and the man in his 70s did not.

Health officials also announced 415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday evening, of which 244 are considered new.

Health officials said at least 225 school-aged children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 19 -- an increase from the previous week.

The countywide total now stands at 80,978 including 1,017 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

The county's positivity rate has also slightly increased from 10% to 11.9% in one week's time, officials said.

"Scientists say the key to being around people outside your home is threefold: masking, six-foot distancing, and frequent hand-washing. With the increasing crowds, the six-foot distancing is more of a challenge and it’s up to all of us to find the right activities that allow us to keep ourselves and the community safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Tarrant County reports 8 deaths

Eight more people have died from the novel coronavirus, Tarrant County health officials reported Saturday afternoon.

Health officials also reported 262 additional cases of COVID-19.

The countywide total now stands at 49,159 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, including 653 deaths and 43,040 recoveries.

Denton County add 35 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 35 cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, of which 32 are active cases. This brings the countywide total to 11,985 confirmed positive cases, including 109 deaths and 10,299 recoveries since tracking began in March.

Denton County health officials will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd. in Lewisville. Eligible community members must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585. The testing center will open at 8 a.m.