COVID-19 updates: Possible exposure reported at Fannin County Clerk's Office after visitor tests positive

Tammy Biggar of the Fannin County Clerk’s Office said the possible COVID-19 exposure occurred on Sept. 15 and 16.

The Fannin County Clerk's Office sent its employees home after a visitor at 800 E. 2nd Street in Bonham tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee experiencing symptoms is being tested, according to officials. All other employees have been instructed to vacate the offices until a professional cleaning is completed Friday.

In the meantime, county officials said there will be two election deputies on-site in a mobile unit to accept ballots by mail and voter registration cards. Those same deputies will also have applications available to hand out.

When arriving on-site voters can call 903-583-7488 to speak with the elections division and drop off those items.

The county clerk's office said additional information will be released in the next two days.

