COVID-19 updates: 2 more people have died of coronavirus in Tarrant County

The county has reported 645 coroanvirus deaths since tracking began in March.

Two more people have died from the novel coronavirus, Tarrant County health officials reported Friday.

An Arlington man in his 80s and a Fort Worth woman in her 60s are the latest casualties of the Tarrant County coronavirus outbreak. Health officials said both had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Health officials also reported on Friday 393 additional cases of COVID-19, of which 84 are from the state's backlog.

The countywide total now stands at 48,897 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, including 645 deaths and 42,772 recoveries.

Denton County reports 89 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 89 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 71 are active cases.

Since tracking began in March, 11,950 Denton County residents have been confirmed to have the disease. In the county, 109 people have died from the novel coroanvirus, according to health officials.

Denton County health officials will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd. in Lewisville. Eligible community members must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585. The testing center will open at 8 a.m.