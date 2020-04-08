COVID-19 updates: 3 North Texas districts resume in-person learning Tuesday

Several larger school districts have delayed the start of their school year until after Labor Day.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Three school districts in North Texas resumed in-person learning Tuesday: Keene, Godley and Dublin Independent School Districts.

Officials say more than 1,000 students at Keene ISD returned to school Tuesday. District officials said about 75% of families chose to send their children back for in-person learning.

The Keene superintendent said schools will have a face mask policy in place, hand sanitizer available, and other changes.

At Dublin ISD, the district sent a note out to families offering to help with school supplies at this time.

The note reads in part, “We know that many families in our district are suffering financial hardships as a result of the current pandemic; therefore, Dublin ISD will be providing your child with all of the school supplies they will need when school starts this August. All your child needs to start the next school year is a backpack and a smile."

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

Dallas County to report 31 deaths

Dallas County health officials will report 31 deaths and 641 cases on Tuesday, according to Dr. Philip Huang.

The 31 deaths will be the second-highest single-day total since the pandemic started.

Special education students at Birdville ISD will return to in-person learning

Birdville ISD students will begin their school year virtually on Aug. 24, with the exception of special education, district officials said.

According to officials, select special education students will be able to begin face-to-face learning on Aug. 24.

The school board voted to approve the plan during a special meeting on Monday. Face-to-face- instruction for other families that chose that option will begin Sept. 8.

District officials say they are finalizing a plan for distributing technology to students before the start of the school year.

Tarrant County COVID-19 child care task force seeks input from parents

The Tarrant County COVID-19 child care task force is asking parents to participate in a survey. Fort Worth ISD officials say parents of children ages 4-18 can take the survey online through Aug. 6.

Results will be shared with county and city leaders to better understand the need and urgency of child care assistance, officials said in a news release.

School district officials encourage parents of children 12 years old and younger who are in need of licensed child care, to seek assistance at Best Place For Kids.