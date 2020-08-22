COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 22 deaths; 7 from July

State health officials reported Friday that roughly 5,500 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, which is nearly half as many as July’s peak.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Tarrant County health officials reported 22 deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. Health officials said seven of the deaths were from July.

According to officials, all of the patients had underlying health conditions. The youngest victim was an Arlington man in his 50s and the oldest was a Fort Worth man in his 100s.

Health officials have confirmed 505 deaths and 32,488 recoveries since tracking began in March.

Denton County reports 145 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced 145 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon. This increases the countywide total to 9,095 cases, including 93 deaths and 6,525 recoveries since tracking began in March.

DCPH will be hosting a free drive-thru testing center Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church at 1641 W. Hebron Parkway in Carrollton. It will start at 8 a.m., and if you would like to participate you must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585.