COVID-19 updates: More than 50,000 cases have been reported in Dallas County since March

A man in his 20s with underlying health conditions is among the latest victims to die from COVID-19, officials said.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

More than 50,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dallas County since tracking began in March.

On Saturday, county officials reported 614 cases and 10 new deaths. It's the seventh day in a row that the county has announced less than 1,000 new cases in a single day, according to Judge Clay Jenkins.

However, this marks the second-deadliest week in the county since the pandemic started, Jenkins said.

A man in his 20s who had underlying health conditions is among the latest victims to die. The other patients range from a woman in her 30s to a man in his 80s.

In addition to the newest cases and deaths reported, Jenkins said there were 722 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 by the end of Friday.

More than 100 Dallas-Fire Rescue employees have tested positive

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials announced that as of July 31, a total of 101 firefighters and civilian employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fire officials confirm that 86 of those people have fully recovered and returned to work. Forty-one employees are currently in quarantine for on and off-duty exposures.

Denton County reports 1 death, 91 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced one more person died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 55 deaths since tracking began in March. The latest victim was a Dallas woman in her 70s.

DCPH also reported 91 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,894 cases.

Health officials said 3,745 residents have recovered.

DCPH is set to provide a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Thursday, Aug. 4. The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. All residents who want to get tested must call to pre-register at 940-349-2585.

Collin County reports 50 new cases