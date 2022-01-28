COVID updates: Texas public schools logged more than 110,000 COVID cases in 1 week

The number of students who tested positive for that week is more than double the previous record high set the week ending Sept. 5.

DALLAS — Quick glance at state numbers

Daily New Cases: 30,892

Daily New Deaths: 225

Current Hospitalizations: 13,023

Public schools logged more than 110,000 COVID cases in 1 week

Public schools in Texas reported more than 110,000 COVID cases in one week. However, the actual number of COVID cases may be higher; the health department says hundreds of districts across the state aren't sending reports.

Data available from the week ending Jan. 16 shows more than 87,000 students and more than 23,000 staff tested positive for the virus.

Data from the week ending in Jan. 23 shows a combined more than 77,000 students and staff tested positive for the virus, down from the previous week. Several school districts closed campuses to students and staff for several days between Jan. 16 and Jan. 23.

According to data, there have been 190,013 student cases reported in the first three weeks of school after winter break (Jan. 2-Jan. 23):

Jan. 2: 2,132 cases

2,132 cases Jan. 9: 41,263 cases

41,263 cases Jan. 16: 87,268 cases

87,268 cases Jan. 23: 61,482 cases

Hospitalizations for Region E

Health officials with the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council say they are "optimistic" that hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area E, which serves much of North Texas, are leveling off.

In its report Friday, officials said they are seeing a downward trend in adult COVID hospitalizations, pointing to the decrease in hospitalizations from more than 4,100 last week, to the roughly 3,600 reported Friday.

Officials said they're also seeing a plateau in pediatric hospitalizations, too.

Current number of adult patients with COVID: 3,633, a 222 decrease from the day before.

COVID patients account for nearly a quarter (25%) of available bed capacity

Current staffed adult ICU beds available: 54

Current number of pediatric hospitalizations: 137, a decrease of six from the day before.

3 deaths reported in Denton County

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) reported three more people have died from COVID, bringing the total to 777.

Today’s reported COVID deaths include:

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Hickory Creek

A male over 80 who was a resident of Brookdale Lewisville

A female in her 70s who was a resident of The Colony

The county also reported 1,408 new and active cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the cumulative, countywide total to 160,096 cases.

24 deaths reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reported 24 COVID-19 deaths. All except one had underlying health conditions, officials said. Tarrant County now has 5,247 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

The county also reported more than 3,900 new cases, brining the total number of cases for the county throughout the pandemic to more than 517,200.