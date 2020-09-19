COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County ends week with increasing case total compared to previous four-week decline

This week ended with 2,083 total cases for the county. Last week, there were 1,399.

Tarrant County added 387 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, showing this week was an increase in comparison to a steady decline over the last four weeks.

This week ended with 2,083 total cases for the county. Here are the past four weeks, noted by the dates that the weeks end:

Sept. 12: 1,399

Sept. 5: 1,569

Aug. 29: 1,675

Aug. 22: 2,051

Most cases have been in the 25 to 44 age group, while most deaths have been in the age group over 65 years old.

More men in Tarrant County have died of COVID-19, while more women have had positive cases, according to the county's data dashboard.

There have been 40,840 recoveries, 46,537 cases and 633 deaths since tracking began in March.

Dallas County adds 155 new cases

Dallas County health officials added 155 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Saturday. Four of the additional cases were from the state health department, including three from September and one from April.

The deaths included a Grand Prairie man in his 60s who had underlying high-risk health conditions, a Grand Prairie woman in her 60s who had underlying high-risk health conditions, a Grand Prairie man in his 60s who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions and a Grand Prairie woman in her 70s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

All were critically ill at hospitals.

The seven-day average positivity rate is 10% for all symptomatic patients who have gone to local hospitals.

There have been 77,118 cases and 994 deaths since tracking began in March.

Denton County adds 60 cases Saturday

Denton County health officials added 60 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to the county hospital data, 56.9% of hospital beds are occupied, 60.9% of ICU beds are occupied and 19.8% of ventilators are in use.

Most cases in the county have been in the 20 to 29 age range. Most deaths have been in the age group of 80 years old and above.

There have been 9,870 recoveries, 11,501 cases, and 107 deaths since tracking began in March.

Dallas releases hospital capacity data

The city of Dallas keeps track of the hospital and ventilator capacity from 25 hospitals.

Here are the aggregate capacity totals for Friday, as reported by the 25 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,846 Beds occupied: 4,278

Total ICU beds: 916 ICU beds occupied: 658

Total ventilators: 995 Ventilators in use: 328



Trends for the percentage of ventilators in use have been declining since Aug. 18.

Trends for the percentage of ICU beds occupied and hospital beds occupied were declining in August but are slowly trending upward.