COVID-19 updates: State officials report more than 15,000 daily cases for first time since early February

The state's current 14-day average is 7,162. This is the fifth straight day this average has remained above 5,000.

DALLAS — State health officials reported 15,558 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were 11,774 cases reported Tuesday.

This is the first time Texas has had more than 15,000 reported cases in a day since state officials reported 18,951 cases on Feb. 2.

This happened during a six-day stretch in February when Texas had more than 10,000 new cases every day. Texas currently has had more than 10,000 new cases in five of the past eight days.

Texas had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day from March 3 through July 22.

The record-high average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

Dallas County reports 893 new cases

Dallas County health officials reported 893 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. This brings the county total to 274,900 since tracking began in March 2020.

Of these new cases, 142 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There were also five new deaths in the county, which ranged in age from a Dallas woman in her 60s and an Irving woman in her 90s.

There have been 4,216 total deaths in Dallas County since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports Total of 893 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths, Including 142 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/wmngPo1zCE — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) August 4, 2021

Tarrant County has more than 600 hospitalizations for third day in a row

There are currently 676 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County Public Health. That's up from 636 the previous day and 610 the day before that. The county's current 14-day average is 491.

The last time there were more than 600 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tarrant County for three consecutive days happened from Feb 20-22.

COVID patients make up 14% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 876 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have been 276,370 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also nine new reported COVID-19 deaths, health officials said. These ranged in age from a Grand Prairie man in his 30s to a Fort Worth woman in her 90s.

As of Wednesday, 2,072,388 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Tarrant County.

Collin County reports 250 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 250 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 249 on Tuesday. This is the sixth consecutive reported day the hospitalizations have remained above 200.

The county's current 14-day hospitalization average is 161.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 9% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 397 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 216. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has 15 ICU beds available

Denton County health officials reported there are 15 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. This is up from 12 on Tuesday.

There are currently 95 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, with a 14-day average of 63 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 173 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. There have now been 80,333 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 206,822 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 197,611 have received their second dose.

State officials report more than 7,000 hospitalizations for second straight day

On Wednesday, state health officials reported there are currently 7,685 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. The state had 7,305 hospitalizations on Tuesday and 6,853 on Monday.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.