COVID-19 updates: 17-year-old is youngest to die from virus in Tarrant County, officials say

Tarrant County reported 15 new deaths on Wednesday. Dallas County reported 33, the second-highest number of deaths reported in one day, officials said.

A 17-year-old in Fort Worth is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Cook Children's confirmed the teen's death Wednesday afternoon and said the patient had underlying health conditions. Officials have not released the teen's name.

In Dallas County, health officials reported 33 deaths Wednesday, making it the second-highest number of deaths reported in one day since tracking began in March.

Fourteen other deaths were also reported Wednesday in Tarrant County. The people range in age from an Everman man in his 50s to a Fort Worth man in his 90s.

According to health officials, all of the patients had underlying health conditions. Tarrant County has now surpassed 900 total confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

Overall, there are 890 coronavirus patients in area hospitals, according to the county's public dashboard. One month ago there were 628 patients.

Cook Children's stated there 21 patients currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus. The is the second-highest record, as the hospital had 22 patients during one point in the pandemic, officials said.

Dallas County reports 1,348 new cases, 33 additional deaths

Dallas County health officials reported 1,348 new cases Wednesday, including 258 probable cases.

Health officials also reported 33 additional deaths from COVID-19, a near-record number of deaths reported on one day.

The youngest was a man in his 20s and the oldest was a man in his 90s.

DPS expands hours at select driver license offices

The Texas Department of Public Safety is expanding hours at select license offices beginning next year.

Officials said it's in an effort to help customers still needing services from closures during the beginning of the pandemic.

Starting Jan. 4, office hours will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Locations in Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Hurst, Lake Worth, McKinney, Plano, and Rockwall are included.

Customers can make appointments online immediately and view more information here.

Fort Worth ISD employees to receive a stipend for work during pandemic

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education announced Tuesday that eligible employees will receive a one-time stipend in recognition of their work during the pandemic.

The trustees voted to allow a stipend of $1,000 for eligible full-time employees and a $500 stipend for part-time employees.

Staff members who have worked with the district since July 1 and are still currently employed will receive the stipend.