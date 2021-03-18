COVID-19 updates: Texas cases have declined since February, but 7-day average up slightly this week

Tests submitted for COVID have declined since starting around Feb. 15.

DALLAS — COVID-19 cases in Texas have been steadily declining overall since the beginning of February, but the seven-day average slightly rose from March 11 to March 17, according to statewide data.

On March 11, the seven-day average was around 3,000 new cases and on March 17 it was around 3,400 new cases. In comparison, on Feb. 15, the seven-day average of cases statewide was 8,000 cases.

Experts from UTSouthwestern Medical Center say a small uptick in cases is projected.

"As emphasized by the Governor, continued personal adherence to masking, physical distancing, and other interventions recommended by health experts will be necessary to protect the health of North Texans, particularly those who have not yet been vaccinated," UTSouthwestern said in its latest COVID-19 forecast report.

There were 3,757 new confirmed cases and 198 additional deaths reported across the state Thursday.

Tests for COVID have also declined statewide since around Feb. 15, according to the state dashboard.

Dallas County and Tarrant County have the second-most and third-most total cases, respectively, of all of Texas. Harris County has the most confirmed cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

Harris County: 367,414

Dallas County: 250,028

Tarrant County: 210,021

Denton County

Denton County officials reported six additional deaths and 192 new cases of COVID-19.

There have been 70,771 COVID-19 cases and 453 deaths in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

The deaths were:

A woman over 80 who was a resident of Brookdale Denton North

A man over 80 who was a resident of Brookdale Denton North

A man in his 50s who was a resident of Denton

A man in his 50s who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of The Colony

A woman over 80 who was a resident of Denton

“As we report six deaths from COVID-19 today, we hope you will keep their families in your thoughts and prayers,” Judge Andy Eads said. “We ask you to please continue to follow safety precautions as recommended by Denton County Public Health.”

Tarrant County

Tarrant County added 317 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing their total since the pandemic began to more than 248,000.

Officials also confirmed 13 more deaths, which ranged from an Arlington man in his 50s to a Grapevine woman over 90 years old. Officials said all but one person had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Since last March, Tarrant County has reported 3,160 deaths due to COVID-19.