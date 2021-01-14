COVID-19 updates: State reports record-breaking 426 deaths, including 17 in Dallas County

Thursday's Dallas County deaths range in age from a woman in her 30s to residents in their 90s, health officials say.

Across the state of Texas, health officials reported 20,047 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and a record-breaking 426 additional deaths Thursday afternoon.

In Dallas County, health officials reported nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases, along with 17 additional deaths.

According to the report, 1,993 COVID-19 cases were added, of which 197 are considered probable due to antigen tests.

The deaths included:

A Dallas woman in here 30s

A Garland woman in her 50s

A Mesquite woman in her 50s who was a resident of a long-term care facility

Two Mesquite men in their 50s

A Dallas man in his 50s

A Mesquite woman in her 60s

A Mesquite man in his 60s

Two Dallas men in their 60s

A Garland man in his 70s

An Addison woman in her 70s

A Garland woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility

A Highland Park man in his 90s

A Desoto woman in her 90s

A Mesquite man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility

Everyone but the Desoto woman in her 90s had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The positivity rate in Dallas County remains high at 31%, according to reports.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 7,310 COVID-19 cases in children and staff from 674 K-12 schools in the county. Officials said 1, 842 of those cases were reported the last week of December.

There are currently 109 active long-term care facility outbreaks, according to records.

Health officials also said there are only 20 adult ICU beds available.

“We continue to remain very concerned about the impact COVID is having our hospital systems and healthcare heroes,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Jenkins says the prediction for the months of January and February is critical.

“Wear your mask around anyone outside of your immediate household. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid crowds and get-togethers,” said Jenkins.

He’s also encouraging residents to opt for grocery pickup or delivery.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,993 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 17 Deaths, Including 197 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/UlH33nsoLV — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 14, 2021

Denton County adds 539 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 470 are active cases. This increases the countywide total to 45,346 COVID-19 cases.