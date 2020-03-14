By now, everyone in North Texas is feeling at least some effects of the coronavirus. What started as a news drip has exploded into a full-on news fire hose. Updates and news about closings, cancellations, new cases, or worse, new deaths happen nearly every hour now.

If you are feeling the effects of added stress from coronavirus, you aren't alone. Dr. Kevin Gilliland a licensed clinical psychologist and the executive director of Innovation360, stopped by WFAA to offer some tips on ways to ease your anxiety, so you can keep your immune system in tip-top shape.

Tips for avoiding and alleviating stress:

Moderate the amount of time you spend thinking and talking about coronavirus.

Wash your hands.

Get enough sleep

Eat healthily

Stay active

Avoid binge-watching/eating/drinking/information

Too much stress is bad for human bodies. Doing these things will help keep your immune system in the best shape it can be.

Also, stop buying toilet paper.

