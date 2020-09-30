Cook Children's Medical Center will allow 2 caregivers with new visitation policy

Since April 13, only one caregiver was allowed at Cook Children’s per patient because of safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth has updated its visitation guidelines that will allow two caregivers per admitted patient. The new changes will go into effect at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Hospital officials said two primary caregivers will now be able to accompany children in the hospital and stay with them in their room while they are a patient. However, siblings and other visitors are still not allowed at this time.

All visitors are screened for COVID-19 and anyone over the age of 2 is asked to wear a cloth or surgical mask at all times.

The visitation policy has not changed for clinic appointments and other outpatient visits. Officials said one caregiver allowed per patient is still in place, and siblings are not allowed to attend appointments unless they also have an appointment.