MCKINNEY, Texas — There is a single question hanging over Collin County. Does it shelter in place, or not? Monday, the weight of that question was clear.

"There is an illness out there, but a very cautious approach using good data is what we need to do," Precinct 3 Commissioner Darrell Hale said. "Otherwise we’re going to impact our economy something fierce."

County Commissioners debated what Dallas County did Sunday, when it revealed the estimated results of hospital bed availability in a weeks-long model of its sheltering plan. It's a plan that gives Collin County Judge Chris Hill pause.

"I would implore everyone who wants to be sheltered in place for 12 weeks, do you have essential supplies? Do you have funds to go get essential supplies if you are unable to earn an income for the next 12 weeks? Because I fear that is the course that Dallas County is now on," said the judge at Monday's meeting.

Dallas County's shelter-in-place order is currently only in effect until April 3, with the possibility of an extension, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Sunday.

The commissioners are also talking with the county’s mayors, including McKinney’s George Fuller, who gave us a clue as to what they might do in a post on Facebook, writing "There is consensus on a form of shelter in place."

That might satisfy developer Mark Cope.

"I’m not saying it’s not critical, I just think we’re jumping a little hastily to something like stay at home orders," he said.

He lives in McKinney but works in Allen, and does not want a county lockdown.

"If we were to shut down tomorrow, that would affect dozens of people in terms of either losing part or all of their income," he said.

But Melanie Hughes of Allen believes many still aren’t being responsible and are putting others at risk.

"Hair appointments, nail salons, just even getting together with kids in the cul-de-sac, not realizing that they could all be vectors that take it home to their houses," she said.

She believes a shelter-in-place order like Dallas County's is the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"If you value life, then I think it’s time to make the sacrifices — financial and otherwise — that show you’re walking your talk," said Hughes.

Collin County promises an update on its decision at a 10 a.m. press conference Tuesday. WFAA will be there.

