American Airlines to offer at-home COVID-19 tests for flights to US cities with travel restrictions

Fort-Worth based American Airlines announced that it will offer at-home COVID-19 tests for flights to cities within the United States that have travel restrictions.

Good Morning America was the first to report the news Tuesday.

American Airlines is partnering with LetsGetChecked, where passengers are encouraged to order their testing kit at least five days prior to their flight.

The at-home test is a nasal swab and PCR lab analysis. Results should be available within 48 hours upon arriving at the lab, the airline said.

The tests are available for purchase as early as Wednesday and cost $129, according to the testing company's website.

As of Dec. 8, these are flight destinations participating in the program:

Alaska

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Chicago

Hawaii

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New York

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Vermont

"As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience," said Alison Taylor, chief customer officer for American Airlines.

In addition to at-home testing kits, the airline currently offers two other options for passengers traveling to Hawaii, the Caribbean, and international locations.

Passengers can choose to get tested in-person at CareNow urgent care locations in the D-FW area or take an onsite rapid testing at DFW Airport.