$60 million in federal coronavirus relief to go to DFW Airport

More than $60 million in relief funds are headed to DFW International Airport as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the travel industry about a year after lockdowns began in the U.S.

The $60,232,170 will come from federal grants to help provide economic relief and stop the spread of the virus at the airport itself.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, made the announcement Monday.

The funding comes from the pandemic relief package Congress passed in December, the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, Cornyn's announcement explained. That package included the $600 stimulus checks for most Americans.

“Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and now, more than ever, we must ensure airports have the support they need to get Texans from point A to point B,” Cornyn said in the announcement. “I will continue doing everything I can to bolster our response to these unprecedented hardships, and I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on Dallas-Fort Worth and the rest of our great state.”