CDC study: Obesity is risk factor for COVID hospitalization, death

IRVING, Texas — A recent CDC study found obesity increases the risk of both COVID-19 hospitalization and death.

Results from the study were published Monday. It studied almost 150,000 U.S. adults with COVID-19 at 238 hospitals from March-December 2020.

Dr. Steven Davis is an infectious disease expert at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving. He said the CDC’s new study supports what he’s witnessed the past year.

“Those that are severely obese often end up on the ventilator for more extended period of time,” said Dr. Davis.

This study found obesity to be a risk factor for invasive mechanical ventilation.

“Their ability for their liver or heart to tolerate those extra stresses is limited because they're already -- at baseline -- under significant stress just with their obesity,” said Dr. Davis.

The CDC study looked at a person’s body mass index, or BMI, which is based on your height and weight.

For example, a BMI over 45 corresponds to severe obesity.

“In those persons, there was a 60% higher rate of death from COVID. And a 33% increased risk for being hospitalized for COVID,” said Dr. Davis.

According to the CDC, obese adults – meaning their BMI is between 30-40 – “are at increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.”

At the end of last year, the state prioritized this group of people: Anyone with a BMI of 30 or higher falls into vaccine group 1B.

That’s exactly how Dallas County classifies group 1B, too. Health and Human Services told WFAA the county wanted to be consistent with the state.

Meanwhile, the CDC said those who are “overweight” – meaning they have BMI’s between 25 and 30 -- “might be at an increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19."

Denton County told WFAA this is why their BMI requirement for group 1B eligibility is 25.

Dr. Davis said he just wants his patients to register for the vaccine wherever they can.