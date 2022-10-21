Winners announced for 'Bra Art' competition raising awareness for breast cancer

“Our annual Bra Art competition brings messages of hope and survival for ‘Breast Friends’ everywhere,” Texas Health Fort Worth said in a Facebook post.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Boobs!

Now, that we have your attention: Texas Health Resources just announced the winners of a contest centered around raising awareness for breast cancer.

The annual competition -- known formally as the Kupferle Breast Center Bra Art Contest -- asks contestants to create or decorate a bra that shows how breast cancer has impacted their lives, according to a release from Texas Health.

“Our annual Bra Art competition brings messages of hope and survival for ‘Breast Friends’ everywhere,” Texas Health Fort Worth added in a Facebook post.

The goal is to not only share the importance of breast cancer awareness, but to bring forth more information about early detection and care.

The competition was open to both employees of Texas Health and to the public.

In all, eleven entries were submitted to this year's offering, and its winners were selected through social media voting on Facebook.

So: Which entries took home top honors?

Let's peruse the top three offerings below.

1st Place: “We Miss You Day & Night” by Maryhelen Hernandez

2nd Place: “Pink in the Heart of Texas” by Executive Health Department at Texas Health Fort Worth

3rd Place: “Treasure Your Chest” by Outpatient Surgery Department at Texas Health Fort Worth

And, for good measure, this year's Judge’s Choice Award went to “Poof! Cancer Be Gone” by Helen Ritchey.