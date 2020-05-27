Blood drive held in Dallas as community supply level reaches critical low

Carter BloodCare and Dallas Summer Musicals are hosting a three-day blood drive to help the blood supply.

As hospitals resume surgeries and Texas reopens, the community blood supply is at a critically low level. Carter Blood Care and the American Red Cross are urging healthy people to donate blood.

The drives, which started Tuesday, continue Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Music Hall at Fair Park at 909 1st Ave. Dallas.

Donors are required to wear masks. There will be social-distancing, sanitation and prescreening measures to provide a safe donation experience for donors and staff.



"In addition to these procedures, Carter BloodCare’s routine health screening includes asking if a donor is feeling well and healthy. If you have any symptoms of illness, including cold or flu, you should not give blood. Blood donors are also routinely screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin," Carter Blood Care said.

The goal is 100 people per day during the drive.

Giving blood now will help sustain the increased demand, as well as build the blood supply for summer.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Carter BloodCare again for a three-day blood drive,” says Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. “We are humbled to contribute to this critical cause in the small way of opening the doors to the Music Hall. We invite all who are able to donate, as we know blood is a necessity that can’t be manufactured.”

HOW TO DONATE:

·Donors should make an appointment by texting 800-366-2834.

·Complete your questionnaire before arriving the same day of your appointment using Carter BloodCare’s QuickScreen: qs.carterbloodcare.org

·Carter BloodCare staff will greet you at the Music Hall at Fair Park campus and escort you thoroughly and promptly through the donation process.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has also spread the message for the urgent need of blood donors.

Healthy people who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767.

Donors who give through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail and those who donate blood from June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.

Go here for more information on donating blood with the American Red Cross.