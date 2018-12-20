LEWISVILLE, Texas — A woman whose childhood story of abuse and sexual assault made national headlines years ago has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

According to Lewisville police, Lauren Kavanaugh admitted to a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old. Kavanaugh had been living with the victim and the victim's parents, where they had been in a sexual relationship for two months. Police said they met on Kavanaugh's Facebook account, "The Lauren Kavanaugh Story," that offered friendship and support for other victims of abuse.

Kavanaugh's childhood story gained national attention in 2001 when she was rescued from her abusive home. She was known as "The girl in the closet," a victim of severe neglect and sexual abuse.

Police arrested Kavanaugh on a charge of sexual assault of a child. She is currently in Denton County Jail, where she's being held on a $10,000 bond.

Detectives said they believe there may be other victims. Tips can be called into 972-219-8477.

