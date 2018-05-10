FRISCO, Texas — Peter and Christie Kiriazes take a 3-mile walk through their Frisco neighborhood every day.

"We just walk and talk. It's usually the same route every time we go," said Christie. And most of the time those walks are uneventful, until last Friday.

"I did not notice it, he noticed it. It was only a few inches from the sidewalk," Christie said pointing to her husband Peter. The couple found a loaded gun in the grass near the sidewalk and across the street from Cobb Middle School. Several people tell WFAA the gun is a Sig 1911 Ultra Compact .45.

"As I got closer, I realized that the safety was off and the hammer was back. And I thought, 'Oh my Gosh!'" Peter said.

Peter is an avid gun owner, and so he carefully wrapped it in his lap belt and took it home and called police. "There was five in the magazine and one in the chamber, so it was missing two rounds," Peter said.

The couple found the gun just 15 minutes before school let out. "Even that night I couldn't sleep because I'm thinking of the 'What If? What if we didn't find that gun?'" Christie said.

That's what many parents in the neighborhood are asking now. The district says Frisco Police is handling this investigation. The police report reads investigators tried to trace the gun to a case in Little Elm, but the gun didn't match. Frisco Police Department is still looking for the owner.

Peter hopes parents and kids talk about what to do in this situation: call police and never try to handle the gun. A spokesperson for the police department also echoed this advice. If it hadn't been for Peter and Christie, this could be a very different story.

