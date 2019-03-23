FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth’s last surviving member of the Tuskegee Airmen died Tuesday at the age of 96.

Robert T McDaniel was one of the elite black airmen who flew combat aircraft in World War II at a time when the military was segregated.

McDaniel, along with about 330 other surviving Tuskegee Airmen, were invited to Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. The group was also commemorated in the George Lucas movie “Red Tails” in 2012.

