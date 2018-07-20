FORT WORTH, Texas -- A Fort Worth family was selected for a home makeover. The transformation started on Friday, and the family will see their new home on Saturday.

Debbie Benton is a mother of three who takes care of her granddaughter and her disabled son. Working two jobs, Benton was nominated for a room makeover program run by a nonprofit called Women Empower Women For The Next Generation Ministries.

Cynthia Williams, Founder of WEW, saw the condition of Benton’s home. “Normally we do one room. Well, we left and we stood outside and said we got to do this whole house,” said Williams. Her crew believes they can help transform lives by transforming their homes first. Williams wants to give families hope.

Benton’s granddaughter, Samya Mitchell, is thankful for her grandmother. She said, “She deserves the world.” Money has been tight for their family. Mitchell said Benton sleeps on the floor, while she sleeps on a deflated air mattress.

The makeover of their home gives Mitchell inspiration. Mitchell is determined to stop the cycle of poverty within her family. She wants to one day buy a large home for her grandmother in return. Williams said the community generously donated to the Benton’s home makeover. The goal for Women Empowering Women is to do two room makeovers per year.

