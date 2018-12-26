FORT WORTH — We hear the term "Christmas wish" a lot this time of the year. But for 7-year-old Jonah-Eli Haydon, his wish this season means more than you can imagine.

Jonah-Eli, a massive Dallas Cowboys and TCU sports fan, is battling stage 4 cancer at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, his mom Randi Haydon said.

As he laid in a hospital bed on Christmas Eve, his family by his side, a Facebook post made its way around social media, sharing the second grader's wish.

"His only request is for anything #DallasCowboys or #TCU sports related. Can anyone help getting athletes or mascots to visit..." it said.

"I saw the story and I was just like, oh my gosh," said Amy Novacek, wife of former Dallas Cowboys tight end. "I mean, his one wish was to meet a Dallas Cowboy. Well, for us that's easy, right?"

The Novaceks said there was no question: they had to show up on Christmas.

"It's what Christmas is, isn't it? Giving, and being with. It's what it's about," Amy Novacek said.

They showed up with gifts for Jonah-Eli, his siblings and other children in the hospital. The Novaceks' dog sat by the boy's bedside.

The Novaceks tried rounding up other Cowboys. They said Nate Newton showed up. And the Haydon family says TCU football and baseball players sent videos of encouragement.

"It's amazing how strong they are," Jay Novacek said. "I couldn't be that strong."

"The one thing I want to ask people is to please pray for Jonah," Amy said. "Pray for his family, pray for a miracle. Its Christmas right? Miracles happen."

Randi Haydon told WFAA her son is a warrior, strong and courageous. And for people to witness his courage is a blessing of another kind.

