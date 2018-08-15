HIGHLAND PARK, Texas—Investigators with Dallas and Highland Park Police were working two scenes together Tuesday night, including one where a woman was found with a gunshot wound.

Just before 9 p.m., police were called to 4200 Oak Lawn in Highland Park. A shopping center is in that area, and one eyewitness there told WFAA that he called 911 after finding a woman in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Dustin Ridgeway, a food delivery driver, said he was picking up an order when a truck pulled in and pushed the woman out of the cab. “I noticed a woman stumble out of the truck and she looked dazed,” Ridgeway said. “The driver yelled at her, and then I saw her collapse.”

He continued saying, “The man in the truck shouted at me that she needs help and that she was shot. Once he got our attention he sped off.”

Down the road at Preston Road and Beverly Drive, police were working a second scene connected to the investigation.

Near the intersection was a wrecked Chevrolet Silverado. Police believe it’s the truck that dumped the woman in the shopping center—and that it crashed leaving the scene.

A spokesperson for HPD said the driver of the truck fled the area but was taken into custody after a short search.

Police didn’t know the condition of the woman right away, but eyewitnesses said that she appeared to have only minor injuries. It’s also not clear where the woman was when she was shot.

Dallas Police and Highland Park Police didn’t elaborate as to why they were working together.

The name of the suspect has not been released, and it’s not known what charges he’s facing right now.

This is a developing story and we will be continuously updating throughout. Check back for new information and don't forget to download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

© 2018 WFAA